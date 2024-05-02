Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170,335 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $270,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $474.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,830. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

