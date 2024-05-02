Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $607,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 1,590,802 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

