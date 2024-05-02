Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.26. 405,434 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

