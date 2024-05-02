Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.90. 34,790,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,875,086. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $315.11 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

