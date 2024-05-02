Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Target by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 403,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Price Performance
Shares of Target stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $158.12. 3,819,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.30. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.