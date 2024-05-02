Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,113. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

