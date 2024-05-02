Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
LOW traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.58. 1,666,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.45.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
