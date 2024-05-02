MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $387.12 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

