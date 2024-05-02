Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 79,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 348,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

