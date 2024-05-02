Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Davis Asset Management L.P.

Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Markel Group worth $49,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $101.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,577.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,483.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.07. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,581.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.