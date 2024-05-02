Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

MAR stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.31.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

