Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $510.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.68.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.33. 1,857,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,749. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

