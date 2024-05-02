Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $524.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $524.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.55.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.47. 2,165,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.78 and its 200-day moving average is $437.42. The stock has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.