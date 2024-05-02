Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,390 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Matrix Service by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 21.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $233,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 131,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.