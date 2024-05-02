McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.28. 3,079,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

