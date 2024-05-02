Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 65 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 46.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.84. 963,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,914. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

