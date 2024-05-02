Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

