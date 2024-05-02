Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,478 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 714,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

