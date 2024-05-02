Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $753.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,462. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $799.47 and a 200 day moving average of $763.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.
In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,093 shares of company stock valued at $64,108,533. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
