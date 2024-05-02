Mechanics Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.26. 2,077,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,912. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

