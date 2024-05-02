Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 294,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 91,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,408. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

