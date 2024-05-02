Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 11,159,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,663,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

