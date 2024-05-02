Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.2% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,035,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $257,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,773,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11. The company has a market capitalization of $575.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.