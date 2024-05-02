Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 95.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

