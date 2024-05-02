Montis Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 4.0 %

NVO stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,454. The stock has a market cap of $556.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.