Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

MCBI stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

