Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.84. 33,753,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average session volume of 2,124,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mullen Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) by 1,064.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Mullen Automotive worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

