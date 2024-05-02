Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.84. 33,753,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average session volume of 2,124,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
