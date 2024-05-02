National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $207,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $276.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,384. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

