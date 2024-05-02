Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 56,782 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $191,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,218. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

