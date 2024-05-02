Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 39,270 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $181,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 277.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 414,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

