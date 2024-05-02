Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,034 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $149,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $693.16. 498,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,638. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.97 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $755.91 and a 200 day moving average of $711.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

