Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $141.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $141,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224,732 shares. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.