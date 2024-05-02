Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,584 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $140,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $125.78. 1,033,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

