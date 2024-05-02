Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $230,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.21. 1,012,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

