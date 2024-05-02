Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $135,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $216.24. 411,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,111. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

