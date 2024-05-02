Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $186,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Zoetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 42.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

