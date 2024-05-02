Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 94,146 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $130,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 188,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.05. 654,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

