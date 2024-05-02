Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,942 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $122,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.45. 1,071,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,709. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

