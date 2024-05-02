Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. 392,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

