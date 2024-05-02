Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,532. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.56 and its 200-day moving average is $524.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

