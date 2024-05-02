Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $121,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 189,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,797. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

