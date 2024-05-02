New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,754 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %
DIS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 6,333,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
