Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Novartis by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.36. 779,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,941. The stock has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

