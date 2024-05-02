NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NVCR stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,895. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

