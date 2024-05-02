NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Releases Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

NVE Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 19,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. NVE has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $376.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Get NVE alerts:

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.