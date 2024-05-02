NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Releases Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.
NVE Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 19,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. NVE has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $376.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.21.
About NVE
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVE
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.