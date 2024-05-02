Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 3.5% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 3,151,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

