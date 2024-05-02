Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $93.36. 417,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,934. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

