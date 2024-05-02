OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 321,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

