Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Purchased by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Orange County Bancorp worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.59%.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

