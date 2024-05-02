Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.06%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.59%.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

